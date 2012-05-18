Malaysia's Adventa ranks the lowest on valuations and earnings metrics among seven companies in the country's healthcare sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The firm has a low Value-Momentum score of 28 and a low Earnings Quality Score of 4. The stock also has an Analyst Revision score of 26.

Of three analysts tracking the stock, one each recommends a strong buy, hold and strong sell.

The stock is down nearly 17 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is down nearly 2 percent for the same period.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)