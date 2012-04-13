Shares in Malaysia's Aeon Credit Service, which
are up more than 27 percent year-to-date, show signs of peaking.
Its Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, has been
declining and is close to a 14-day low.
The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters
technical signal, stood at 45 on Friday. A reading above 40 is
considered a trend mature zone.
The stock is trading flat on Friday.
CONTEXT:
Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary
tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using
geometrical averages of historical data. It is an
intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend
strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout
points in a single indicator.
