Shares in Malaysia's Aeon Credit Service, which are up more than 27 percent year-to-date, show signs of peaking.

Its Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, has been declining and is close to a 14-day low.

The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, stood at 45 on Friday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

The stock is trading flat on Friday.

CONTEXT:

Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)