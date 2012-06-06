Malaysia's Affin Holdings emerges as a stand-out performer on a combination of valuations and analyst revisions among 32 companies in the country's financials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The financial services firm has a near perfect Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 99 and an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 95, the highest in the sector. Its price-to-book value is 0.7 compared to the peer average of 1.9.

Its analyst revision score has improved to 95 from 21 over the past month, suggesting analysts are bullish on the stock.

Two out of five analysts covering the stock give it a strong buy recommendation, two have a hold and one has a strong sell rating.

The stock is down nearly 2 percent over the past month, as against a 1.6 percent drop in the sectoral index.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)