Malaysia's Affin Holdings emerges as a stand-out
performer on a combination of valuations and analyst revisions
among 32 companies in the country's financials sector, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The financial services firm has a near perfect
Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 99 and an Analyst Revision
Model (ARM) score of 95, the highest in the sector. Its
price-to-book value is 0.7 compared to the peer average of 1.9.
Its analyst revision score has improved to 95 from 21 over
the past month, suggesting analysts are bullish on the stock.
Two out of five analysts covering the stock give it a strong
buy recommendation, two have a hold and one has a strong sell
rating.
The stock is down nearly 2 percent over the past month, as
against a 1.6 percent drop in the sectoral index.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)