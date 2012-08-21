Shares of Agis which are down more than 2 percent on
Tuesday could fall further, technical charts suggest.
The Money Flow Index indicator shows a bearish divergence as
the indicator has made lower highs, though the stock price has
made higher highs. This suggests the price rise is not
accompanied by strong volume.
The Trend Intensity indicator stood at 53 on Tuesday. A
reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.
The RSI is in the overbought zone, at 72.
The stock is up nearly 30 percent over the past month, while
the broader index is up 2.8 percent for the same period,
as of Friday's close. The Indonesian market was closed on
Monday.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)