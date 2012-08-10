AGL Energy leads on analyst revisions among eight
companies in Australia's utilities sector, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
The company has a high Analyst Revision score of 93.
Three out of 12 analysts covering the stock have raised
their EPS estimates for the year ending June 2012 by an average
of 2 percent in the last one month.
The company also has a high SmartHoldings score of 89,
suggesting a potential increase in institutional ownership.
The stock trades at A$15.67, against its intrinsic value of
A$21.27, as determined by StarMine.
Of the 14 analysts tracking the stock, nine rate it a
'strong buy' or 'buy' while five have a 'hold'.
The stock is up nearly 13 percent year-to-date while the
broader index is up over 5 percent for the same period,
as of Thursday's close.
CONTEXT:
AGL Energy is expected to report earnings on Aug. 24.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)