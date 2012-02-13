BRIEF-Allahabad Bank cuts overnight MCLR by 15 BPS from June 12
* Says cuts overnight MCLR by 15 bps to 8 percent from June 12 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rlF0pd) Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Philippine construction company AGP Industrial, which hit a 52-week high on Monday, is showing signs of peaking.
The rise in its shares has not been accompanied with a substantial increase in volume and Monday's high failed to reach the upper Bollinger Band.
The Stochastic oscillator also shows a bearish signal, with its K line cutting its D line downwards.
The shares hit a high of 53.8 pesos but ended 5.1 percent lower on Monday.
The stock faces resistance at its previous high of 53.4 pesos struck in August.
For a technical view: link.reuters.com/rev56s (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
* Says cuts overnight MCLR by 15 bps to 8 percent from June 12 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rlF0pd) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 12 Qatar can easily defend its economy and currency against sanctions by other Arab states, Qatari finance minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi told CNBC television in an interview broadcast on Monday.