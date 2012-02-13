Feb 13 Philippine construction company AGP Industrial, which hit a 52-week high on Monday, is showing signs of peaking.

The rise in its shares has not been accompanied with a substantial increase in volume and Monday's high failed to reach the upper Bollinger Band.

The Stochastic oscillator also shows a bearish signal, with its K line cutting its D line downwards.

The shares hit a high of 53.8 pesos but ended 5.1 percent lower on Monday.

The stock faces resistance at its previous high of 53.4 pesos struck in August.

For a technical view: link.reuters.com/rev56s (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)