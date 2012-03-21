Agung Podomoro Land tops the list of analysts' EPS
upgrades among 77 companies in Indonesia tracked by at least
three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
Over the past month, analysts have raised earnings per share
estimates on the firm by 13.1 percent for the year ending 2012.
The real-estate firm trades at 355 rupiah, which is about
half its intrinsic value of 652 rupiah, as determined by
StarMine.
The company has a high SmartHoldings score of 98 and a
Value-Momentum score of 95.
Of the seven analysts tracking the stock, six have strong
buy or buy recommendations and one has a hold rating.
The stock is up 1.43 percent on Wednesday, while the broader
index is trading flat.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) model provides a 1-100
percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a
combination of value and momentum metrics.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)