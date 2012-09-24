Airasia was the biggest gainer measured by the
ratio of 5-day average volume over 30-day volume, among
Malaysia's index components.
The stock's 5-day average volume surged to 29.5 million
shares, a 122 percent increase over its 30-day average volume of
13.3 million shares.
Of the 25 analysts covering the stock, 17 give it a 'buy' or
'strong buy' rating, four have a 'hold' while four recommend a
'sell' or 'strong sell'.
Seventeen of 24 analysts tracking the stock have increased
their EPS estimates for 2012 by an average of 10.3 percent since
Aug. 28.
The stock currently trades at 42 percent of its intrinsic
value of 7.11 ringgit, as determined by StarMine.
Its net margin and free cash flow as a percent of sales for
2011 beat industry average by 6.6 percent and 18.1 percent
respectively.
Airasia's shares have declined 14.5 percent month-to-date
while the broader index is down 1.36 percent in the same
period as of Friday's close.
