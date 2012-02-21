(Refiles to add 'MIDCAP' tag in headline)
Advanced Information Technology Pcl ranks high on
valuations among the 38 stocks in the information technology
sector in Thailand, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The stock, which hit an all-time time high of 55.25 Thai
baht on Tuesday, is trading at less than a third of its
intrinsic value of 169.64 Thai baht as calculated by StarMine.
The company also has a near-perfect Valuation Momentum
(Val-Mo) score of 99 and a high Earnings Quality score of 92.
The stock also offers a dividend yield of 8.5 percent.
Year-to-date, it is up almost 16 percent compared to a 11
percent rise in the benchmark SET index.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Valuation Model provides a 1-100 percentile
ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of
two value and momentum metrics.
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality (EQ) model
signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months
based on a company's past operating performance.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)