AJ Plast Pcl emerges as the most undervalued of 61 Thailand-listed stocks that score high on valuation metrics, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The manufacturer of plastic films is trading 18 percent below its 200-day simple moving average, the highest among firms with Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) and Earnings Quality (EQ) scores greater than 80.

It has a Val-Mo score of 84 and an Earnings Quality percentile score of 85.

At 15.80 Thai baht, the stock trades at half its intrinsic value and mean price target of 32.71 baht and 31.68 baht respectively.

Year-to-date, it is up over 11 percent, compared to the 12 percent rise in the benchmark SET index.

Two of the three analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy ratings while one has a buy.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)