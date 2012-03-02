AKR Corporindo is rated strongly on a combination of analysts revisions and earnings quality metrics among 75 companies in Indonesia, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data screened companies tracked by at least three analylsts.

The chemicals firm has a high Analyst Revision score of 98. Over the past month, analysts have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 3.4 percent.

The company also has high Earnings Quality score of 92, suggesting sustainable earnings in the next 12 months.

The stock currently trades at 3,725 rupiah, against an intrinsic value of 4,687 rupiah as determined by StarMine.

It is up over 22 percent year-to-date, outpacing the broader index which is up 3.67 percent.

Five out of nine analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy or buy ratings while four have a hold.

Other companies with high ARM scores are Wijaya Karya and United Tractors with scores of 97 and 95 respectively. They also have strong EQ scores of over 90 each.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)