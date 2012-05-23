* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/maf48s

Shares of Indonesia's AKR Corporindo are trading close to support levels and could reverse, technicals suggest.

The stock has found support at its 200-day Simple Exponential Moving Average this week, having fallen nearly 15 percent over the past month.

On Tuesday, the stock formed a White Marubozu candlestick pattern, which is bullish.

The stochastics % K line has cut the % D line upwards near the oversold zone, a positive sign.

The stock is down nearly 4 percent over the past week, while the broader index is down more than 1.5 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy ;Editing by Sunil Nair)