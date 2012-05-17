Malaysia's Alam Maritim Resources ranks the lowest
on valuations and earnings metrics among 12 companies in the
country's energy sector tracked by at least three analysts, data
from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The energy services firm has a below-average Value-Momentum
score of 33 and a poor Earnings Quality Score of 9.
The stock also has an Analyst Revision score of 47.
Of seven analysts tracking the stock, three recommend a
strong buy or buy and four rate it a hold.
Alam Maritim's net margins for the year ending 2011 lag the
industry average by over 27 percent.
The stock is down nearly 29 percent year-to-date, while the
broader index is up marginally for the same period.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)