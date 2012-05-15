Alam Sutera Realty scores high on valuations among
18 stocks in Indonesia's financials sector, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes companies tracked by at least three
analysts.
The real-estate developer has a Value-Momentum score of 97
and an Analyst Revision score of 98.
Analysts have upgraded their EPS estimates on the company by
3.9 percent for the year ending 2012.
StarMine pegs the company's intrinsic value at 1,147 rupiah,
while the stock currently trades at 560 rupiah.
It also has a high SmartHoldings score of 95, suggesting
potential increase in institutional ownership.
The stock is down more than 11 percent over the past month
while the broader index is down 2.55 percent, as of Monday's
close.
Ten out of 11 analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy
or buy recommendations and one has a hold rating.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and combines four valuation and momentum signals.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)