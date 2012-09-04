Alesco Corp Ltd looks the most attractive among 66
stocks in Australia's industrials sector, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
The building products maker has a Value-Mometum (Val-Mo)
score of 100, the highest in the sector and a Relative Valuation
(RV) model score of 92, also one of the best in the group. The
higher the RV score the cheaper the stock.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The company has experienced a 22 point rise in its earnings
quality (EQ) score to 56 since its May 2012 filing.
Alesco's free cashflow (FCF) as a percent of sales for 2012
exceeds industry average by 6.5 percent. The company's FCF
increased A$6 million to A$20 million between November 2011 and
May 2012, while its net income declined A$28 million to a loss
of A$21 million during the same period.
All the nine analysts tracking Alesco give it a 'hold'
rating.
The stock currently trades at 34 percent of its intrinsic
value of A$5.60. It is up over 73 percent year-to-date while the
broader index is up 5.85 percent for the same period.
At the other end of the spectrum, two firms that fare badly
on valuations in Australia's industrials sector are Paperlinx
Limited and Transurban Group with 3 and 10
respectively.
CONTEXT:
Alesco has been fighting a takeover attempt by DuluxGroup
Ltd since March. On Monday, Dulux extended the closing
date of its offer for the company to Oct. 2.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value
and momentum metrics.
StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different
ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it
compared with all other stocks in the same region.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)