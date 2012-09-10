(For a related chart: here)
Shares of Alliance Global Group Inc, which have
risen more than 6 percent over the past month, could go up
further, technical charts suggest.
The 20-day exponential moving average has cut above the
50-day exponential moving average, a positive sign.
MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.
Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical
indicator, suggests a new uptrend for shares in the
food-to-property company. The indicator made higher lows and
advanced to 21 on Monday.
A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a
sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal
the potential formation of a new trend.
The stock was up more than 11 percent over the past month,
while the broader index was down 1.5 percent as of
Friday's close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy)