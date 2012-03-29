Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
Amtek Engineering offers the highest dividend yield among 32 stocks in Singapore's industrials sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
Currently, Amtek Engineering offers a dividend yield of 7.4 percent.
StarMine estimates the company's forward 12-month dividend cover at 3.3.
Dividend cover is a measure of a company's ability to pay its expected dividends out of estimated cash flow.
Its free cash flow at the end of December 2011 was twice its net income of $8 million. Earnings backed by strong cash flows tend to be more sustainable than non-cash earnings.
It also has an Earnings Quality score of 85.
Three out of five analysts have a buy rating on the stock while two have a hold.
CONTEXT:
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company's past operating performance. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.