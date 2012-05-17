Indonesia's Aneka Tambang emerges as a stand-out performer on a combination of valuations and analyst revisions among nine companies in the country's materials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The miner's Relative Valuation score of 90 is the highest in the sector. Its price-to-book value is 1.2 compared to the peer average of 2.7.

Its analyst revision score has improved to 93 from 51 over the past month, suggesting analysts are bullish about the stock.

Five out of 13 companies covering the stock have strong buy or buy recommendations, seven have a hold and one has a strong sell rating.

The stock is down more than 13 percent over the past month, largely in line with the sectoral mining index, as of Wednesday's close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region. The lower the RV, the more expensive the stock. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)