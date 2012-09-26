APM Automotive Holdings looks the most attractive
on valuations among 18 companies in Malaysia's consumer
discretionary sector tracked by at least three analysts, data
from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The firm has high Relative Valuation (RV) and Value-Momentum
(Val-Mo) scores of 96 and 90 respectively. The higher the RV
score the cheaper the stock compared to its peers. It also has a
high SmartHoldings (SH) score of 97 indicating a potential
increase in institutional ownership.
The automotive component manufacturer's Earnings Quality
(EQ) score has increased 10 points to 85 since its
second-quarter results were filed on Aug. 17.
APM's net margin and free cash flow as a percentage of sales
for 2011 beat the industry average by 3.7 percent and 9.8
percent respectively.
Its free cash flow as of June 2012, at 38 million ringgit,
is nearly three times that from a year ago, while its net income
has stayed relatively stable, increasing only 2 million ringgit
to 30 million ringgit during the same period.
Of the four analysts tracking the stock, three give it a
'strong buy' or 'buy' while one has a 'hold'.
The stock has risen nearly 12 percent year-to-date, while
the broader index is up almost 6 percent for the same
period, as of Tuesday's close.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different
ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it
compared with all other stocks in the same region.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease, in institutional ownership.
The Earnings Quality model is a percentile (1-100) ranking
of stocks based on sustainability of earnings, with 100
representing the highest rank.
(Reporting by Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)