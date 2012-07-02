APM Automotive Holdings emerges as a stand-out performer on valuations among 20 companies in Malaysia's consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The automotive component manufacturer has a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 96, the highest in the sector and an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 77.

It also has a SmartHoldings Score of 93. Its free cashflow as a percent of sales beat the industry average by 9.3 percent for the financial year 2011.

Of the four analysts covering the stock, three give it strong buy or buy recommendations and one has a hold.

The stock is trading at 37 percent of its intrinsic value of 12.73 ringgit and is up 6.52 percent year-to-date while the broader index is up over 4 percent for the same period.

Other firms in the sector with high Val-Mo scores are DRB-Hicom with 96, Padini Holdings and Media Chinese International with 95 each, and UMW Holdings with 92.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)