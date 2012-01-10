Property fund manager ARA Asset Management is set
for the fastest earnings growth among stocks in Singapore, a
screening of Thomson Reuters data shows.
The company's 12-month earnings per share growth has
outpaced its 3-year earnings growth of more than 15 percent.
Also, its most recent interim period EPS growth rate is higher
than its trailing 12-month growth.
Furthermore, the mean current year EPS estimate is up from
what the it was eight weeks ago.
All of these factors indicate that the company's earnings
are on a steep ascent.
The stock's StarMine Earnings Quality is more than 90, which
indicates strong profits and a faster growth than its peers in
2012.
Graphic on the company's earnings growth: link.reuters.com/wyv85s
Shares of the company have risen 5.63 percent in the past
one month, while the broader Singapore index fell 0.12
percent.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)