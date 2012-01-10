Property fund manager ARA Asset Management is set for the fastest earnings growth among stocks in Singapore, a screening of Thomson Reuters data shows.

The company's 12-month earnings per share growth has outpaced its 3-year earnings growth of more than 15 percent. Also, its most recent interim period EPS growth rate is higher than its trailing 12-month growth.

Furthermore, the mean current year EPS estimate is up from what the it was eight weeks ago.

All of these factors indicate that the company's earnings are on a steep ascent.

The stock's StarMine Earnings Quality is more than 90, which indicates strong profits and a faster growth than its peers in 2012.

Graphic on the company's earnings growth: link.reuters.com/wyv85s

Shares of the company have risen 5.63 percent in the past one month, while the broader Singapore index fell 0.12 percent. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)