Arrium Ltd looks the most attractive on valuations among 79 companies in Australia's materials sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The firm has the highest-possible Relative Valuation (RV) score of 100. The higher the RV score, the cheaper the stock compared to its peers. It also has an Intrinsic Valuation (IV) score of 100, and is currently trading at 14 percent of its intrinsic value of A$4.22.

The global resources and steel company's free cash flow declined 36 percent from A$165 million in June 2011 to A$105 million in June 2012, while its net income increased nearly 15 percent to A$131 million during the same period.

Nine of 10 analysts covering the stock have cut their EPS estimates for 2013 by an average of 19 percent since Aug. 22. Also, all nine tracking the firm for 2014 have cut estimates on the firm for FY2014 by an average of 10.9 percent over the past 30 days.

Of the 10 analysts tracking the stock, six recommend a 'buy' while four have a 'hold' rating.

The stock has risen 20 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up 1.38 percent for the same period, as of Thursday's close.

On the other end of the spectrum, Centaurus Metals Ltd. is the most expensive in the Aussie materials sector with a RV score of 1.

CONTEXT:

On Aug. 21, the company reported half-year profit of A$117 million. This exceeded analyst expectations by A$12.7 million. It said it expects to continue this strong performance due to strong iron ore demand from China.

StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region. (Reporting by Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)