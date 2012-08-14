Australia's ASG Group leads on analyst revisions and valuations among 14 companies in the country's IT sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company's Analyst Revision score has improved to 76, from 17 a month ago. Two out of seven analysts have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending June 2012 by 28.8 percent over the past month.

It also has a high Value-Momentum score of 91.

The stock trades at A$0.86 against the intrinsic value of A$1.58, as determined by StarMine.

Its SmartEstimate forward 12-month P/E is 9.2 against the peer average of 11.4.

The stock is up 1.8 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 4.64 percent, as of Monday's close.

Two out of seven analysts give the stock 'strong buy' ratings, while five rate it a 'hold'.

Silex Systems lags the sector with a low Val-Mo score of 9.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy;Editing by Sunil Nair)