Singapore's ASL Marine Holdings has emerged as
the best performer among 28 companies in the country's
industrial sector, based on analyst revisions, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine showed.
The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The shipbuilder has the highest-possible Analyst Revision
score of 100 and analysts have raised EPS estimates for the year
ending June 2013 by 8.8 percent over the past month.
A high score of 98 in the SmartHoldings Model suggests
potential increase in institutional ownership.
The stock is trading at S$0.665 against the intrinsic value
of S$1.60 as determined by StarMine.
All the four analysts tracking the stock have given 'strong
buy' or 'buy' recommendations.
The stock was up 9.76 percent over the past month, while the
broader index was up marginally over the same period,
based on Friday's close.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease, in institutional ownership.
