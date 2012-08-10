* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/raz89s
Shares of Astra International, which are up nearly 6
percent over the past month, could see a further upside,
technical charts suggest.
The 20-day exponential moving average has cut above the
50-day exponential moving average, which is a bullish sign.
A proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, Trend
Intensity, suggests a new uptrend for Astra shares. The
indicator made higher lows and advanced to 16 on Thursday.
A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a
sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal
the potential formation of a new trend.
The MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.
The stock is up more than 2 percent over the past week,
while the broader index is up nearly 1 percent, as of
Thursday's close.
CONTEXT:
Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary
tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using
geometrical averages of historical data. It is an
intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend
strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout
points in a single indicator.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)