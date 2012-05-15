* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/sux28s
Shares of Indonesia's Astra Agro Lestari, down
nearly 15 percent over the past month, look set for a further
downside, technical charts suggest.
The stock's 50-day exponential moving average has cut its
200-day exponential moving average downwards, which is a
negative sign.
Three black candles occurred in the last three days.
Although these candles were not big enough to create three black
crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and
below the signal line.
The stock is down more than 8 percent over the past week,
while the broader index is down 3.25 percent for the
same period, as of Tuesday's close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)