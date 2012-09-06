* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/mef52t
Shares of Astra Agro Lesta, which are down more
than 3 percent on Thursday, could see more falls, technical
charts suggest.
The 20-day simple moving average has cut below the 50-day
simple moving average, a negative sign.
The MACD is bearish as it is trading below the signal line.
The Trend Intensity is rising and is in an early-stage
downtrend reading.
A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a
sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal
the potential formation of a new trend.
The stock is down nearly 10 percent over the past month,
while the broader index is down 0.6 percent as of
Wednesday's close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy;Editing by Sunil Nair)