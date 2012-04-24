Paladin Energy and Gloucester Coal emerge as the worst perfomers based on analyst revisions among 37 companies in Australia's energy sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Both companies have analyst revision scores of 1 each. Analysts have lowered EPS estimates on Paladin Energy by 29.6 percent and on Gloucester Coal by 26.9 percent for the year ending June 2012 over the past month.

Paladin Energy and Gloucester Coal have poor earnings quality scores of 13 and 3 respectively. A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance

Also, below-10 SmartHolding scores of both companies suggest potential decrease in institutional ownership.

Paladin Energy is down 11.8 percent and Gloucester Coal is flat over the past month, while the broader index up 1.6 percent for the same period, as of Monday's close.

CONTEXT:

On Tuesday, Paladin Energy said it raised $247 million through convertible bonds

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)