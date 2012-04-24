Paladin Energy and Gloucester Coal emerge
as the worst perfomers based on analyst revisions among 37
companies in Australia's energy sector, tracked by at least
three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
Both companies have analyst revision scores of 1 each.
Analysts have lowered EPS estimates on Paladin Energy by 29.6
percent and on Gloucester Coal by 26.9 percent for the year
ending June 2012 over the past month.
Paladin Energy and Gloucester Coal have poor earnings
quality scores of 13 and 3 respectively. A low Earnings Quality
score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12
months based on a company's past operating performance
Also, below-10 SmartHolding scores of both companies suggest
potential decrease in institutional ownership.
Paladin Energy is down 11.8 percent and Gloucester Coal is
flat over the past month, while the broader index up 1.6
percent for the same period, as of Monday's close.
CONTEXT:
On Tuesday, Paladin Energy said it raised $247 million
through convertible bonds
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
