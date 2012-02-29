Five of 109 Australian stocks are trading at sharp discounts
to book value with Australian Pharmaceutical Ind
leading with a steep 75 percent, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
The data covers stocks which are tracked by at least three
analysts with a value-momentum (Val-Mo) score higher than 70 and
positive book value per share.
The other stocks with huge discounts to book value are
Service Stream Ltd Alesco Corporation Ltd,
Boom Logistics Ltd and Astro Japan Property Group
.
All four except Alesco trade at discounts of over 20 percent
to mean price targets.
For a chart see: link.reuters.com/ged86s
While Boom Logistics and Service Stream have strong buy
ratings, Alsesco and Astro Japan have buy recommendations and
Australian Pharma a hold.
CONTEXT:
Australian Pharma is a healthcare products distributor,
Service Stream is a telecommunications industry service
provider, Alesco is a buildings products distributor, Boom
Logistics provides crane logistics and related industrial
services and Astro Japan Property is a REIT.
StarMine's Valuation Model provides a 1-100 percentile
ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of
two value and momentum metrics.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)