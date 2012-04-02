Australia's Austal Ltd emerges as the worst performer based on earnings quality (EQ) among 68 firms in the country's industrials sector tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The company fares poorly with an EQ score of 6.

Analysts have also cut EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending June 2012 by 85.5 percent over the past month.

The company also has poor Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) and Analyst Revision Model (ARM) scores of 9 and 5 respectively.

The stock is up 3.59 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 0.73 percent for the same period.

On Monday,the stock ended down 0.8 percent at A$1.86.

Other firms with poor EQ scores are Qantas Airways and Treasury Wine Estates with 7 each.

CONTEXT:

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value and momentum metrics. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)