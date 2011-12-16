Five companies show zero debt among the 333 Australian companies with three or more analysts covering them, Thomson Reuters data shows.

ARB Corp Ltd, Carsales.Com Ltd, Iress Market Technology Ltd, New Hope Corp Ltd and Reckon Ltd show zero debt.

These companies' 3-year compound dividend growth rate is more than 10 percent. The higher the dividend, the lower the chance of a company going down in a weak market.

Their 3-year sales growth and 3-year earnings growth also show double digit growth rate, with New Hope topping the list on EPS growth.

Also the 3-year earnings growth is more than the 3-year sales growth, suggesting improving margins, which in turn indicates a strong market position and pricing power.

For a related chart, click: r.reuters.com/pug65s (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)