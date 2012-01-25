Jan 25 Australia's Mastermyne Group is trading at record highs, but still looks attractive on valuations, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

StarMine pegs Mastermyne's intrinsic value at A$4.55 per share, while the stock ended at A$1.82 on Wednesday.

Webjet is another stock showing strong fundamentals, with an intrinsic value of A$4.12 versus Wednesday's close of A$2.52.

Three analysts tracking Mastermyne have a strong buy rating on the company. Seven analysts have a buy or strong buy recommendation on Webjet and four have a hold rating.

CONTEXT:

Mastermyne Group Ltd provides coal mining services in Australia, while Webjet provides online travel booking services.

Both stocks have outperformed the benchmark over the last one year, with Mastermyne up 17 percent and Webjet edging up nearly 2 percent versus a decline of 10.8 percent in the S&P/ASX 200 index.

StarMine's Intrinsic Valuation model adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair and Anshuman Daga)