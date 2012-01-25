Jan 25 Australia's Mastermyne Group
is trading at record highs, but still looks attractive
on valuations, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
StarMine pegs Mastermyne's intrinsic value at A$4.55 per
share, while the stock ended at A$1.82 on Wednesday.
Webjet is another stock showing strong
fundamentals, with an intrinsic value of A$4.12 versus
Wednesday's close of A$2.52.
Three analysts tracking Mastermyne have a strong buy rating
on the company. Seven analysts have a buy or strong buy
recommendation on Webjet and four have a hold rating.
CONTEXT:
Mastermyne Group Ltd provides coal mining services in
Australia, while Webjet provides online travel booking services.
Both stocks have outperformed the benchmark over the last
one year, with Mastermyne up 17 percent and Webjet edging up
nearly 2 percent versus a decline of 10.8 percent in the S&P/ASX
200 index.
StarMine's Intrinsic Valuation model adjusts for the usually
optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the
resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.
