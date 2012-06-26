Bakrieland Development lags on analyst revisions among
19 companies in Indonesia's financials sector, tracked by at
least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The company's Analyst Revision score of 25 is the worst in
the sector, having declined from 67 a month ago.
The firm also has a low Earnings Quality score of 8,
suggesting poor earnings sustainability.
Its low SmartHolding score of 1 suggests a potential
decrease in institutional ownership.
The stock is down nearly 30 percent over the past month,
while the broader index is down 1 percent for the same
period, as of Monday's close.
Out of the six analysts tracking the stock, three give it
strong buy ratings, one has a hold and two have sell
recommendations.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings
sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past
operating performance.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)