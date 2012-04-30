Bangkok Expressway (BECL.BK) leads among 13 companies in Thailand's industrials sector based on a combination of valuation and analyst revision scores, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The infrastructure firm has a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 100 and an analyst revision model (ARM) score of 92.

The stock currently trades at less than half its intrinsic value of 48.22 baht, as determined by StarMine.

The company also has a SmartHoldings score of 76.

Ten of 12 analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy or buy ratings while two have a hold.

The stock is up over 27 percent year-to-date against a rise of over 18 percent for the benchmark index.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; editing by Sunil Nair)