Feb 17 Total Bangun Persada is a
stand-out stock based on analysts' EPS upgrades over the past
month among 18 companies in Indonesia's financial sector, data
from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data covers companies in the sector, which also includes
real-estate firms, tracked by at least three analysts.
Analysts have raised their earnings per share estimates on
the builder by 5.8 percent for the year ending 2012.
The company also has a high Value Momentum score of 94 and
an Earnings Quality score of 72.
The stock trades at 450 Indonesian rupiah against an
intrinsic value of 757.5 rupiah, as determined by StarMine. It
has jumped 58 percent so far this year versus a 3.0 percent gain
in the broader index.
The three analysts covering Total Bangun have a strong buy
rating on the stock.
CONTEXT:
Total Bangun
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality (EQ) model
signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months
based on a company's past operating performance.
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses
the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the
valuation.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)