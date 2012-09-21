Bank Pan Indonesia emerges as the best performer
based on analyst revisons among 22 companies in the country's
financials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The lender leads the sector with an Analyst Revision Model
(ARM) score of 98.
It also has a high Relative Valuation score of 97. The
higher the RV, the cheaper the stock compared to its peers.
Two out of four analysts have revised their EPS estimates by
2.5 perent for the year ending 2012 over the past month.
The stock trades at 630 pesos against an intrinsic value of
1,426 pesos as determined by StarMine.
Its forward 12-month P/E is 6.9, against a peer average of
11.8.
The stock is down 7.35 percent over the past month, while
the sector index is down marginally in the same
period, as of Thursday's close.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different
ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it
compared with all other stocks in the same region.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)