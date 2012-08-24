British American Tobacco Malaysia leads on analyst revisions among 19 firms in the country's consumer staples sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company ranks the highest on analyst revisions in the sector with a score of 92.

Two of 20 analysts have raised EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending 2012 and 2013 by an average of 4.2 percent and 4.1 percent respectively over the past 30 days.

The company's forward 12-month P/E ratio beats its peers by 16 percent and its P/BV, at 321 percent, is also significantly higher than that of its competitors.

Of the 20 analysts covering the stock, three recommend a strong buy or buy, 10 rank the stock a hold while seven rate it a sell or strong sell.

The stock currently trades at a 32 percent premium to its intrinsic value of 47.84 ringgit. It is up over 26 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up nearly 8 percent for the same period, based on Thursday's close.

On the other end of the spectrum, Th Plantations lags the sector on ARM with a score of 8.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.