Australia's BC Iron is a stand-out stock among the 185
companies in the country's materials sector, ranked on a
combination of Thomson Reuters StarMine metrics.
The iron ore exporter has the lowest Price/Starmine
Intrinsic Value ratio of 0.19. The lower the ratio, the cheaper
the stock.
It also has a strong StarMine Valuation-Momentum score of 92
and an earnings yield sector percentile score of 99.
The company has an average long-term growth estimate of 25.6
percent. Of the three analysts who track the stock, two have a
"Strong Buy" and one has a "Buy" recommendation on the stock.
Analysts are expecting the company to earn A$0.77 for 2012
compared with A$0.01 for 2011, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
StarMine pegs BC Iron's intrinsic value at A$12.64 per
share, while the stock is currently trading at A$2.50. The
shares have fallen about 14.38 percent this year, while the
broader S&P/ASX 200 has lost 10.38 percent.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Intrinsic Valuation model ranks stocks based on
whether a company's current stock price is out of kilter with
its most likely growth trajectory over the next 15 years (with
steady growth assumed after that) based on historical models and
after adjusting for analysts' systematic biases, which are
usually shown in over-optimistic forecasts.
StarMine's Value-Momentum score rates companies based on a
combination of two valuation and two momentum metrics.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)