Shares in Philippines' BDO Unibank have seen the
biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume
among index components, Thomson Reuters data shows.
The stock's 5-day average volume surged to nearly 7.51
million shares, more than twice its 30-day average volume of
3.01 million shares. The data is based on Tuesday's close.
Technically, the stock is trading below its 20-day and
50-day Exponential Moving averages. However, having fallen
nearly 9 percent last week, it found support at 60.8 pesos, a
38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level, drawn between its
February high of 70 pesos and a low of 46 pesos last year.
Its Stochastic Oscillator %K line has cut its %D line in the
oversold zone, which is a positive sign.
The stock ended up over 1 percent on Wednesday while the
broader index closed flat.
