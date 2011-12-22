Shares of BDO Unibank, the Philippines' largest lender by assets, see the biggest jump in 5-day average volume versus the 30-day average among its peers in the country, with the charts indicating a further uptrend.

The stock's 5-day average volume surges to 8.5 millon, about 133 percent more than its 30-day average volume, Thomson Reuters data shows. It is also trading above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

The stock has formed an ascending triangle pattern, a bullish formation that sets in during an uptrend and is considered a continuation pattern.

Also, its Stochastics K line has crossed above the D line, further underscoring that the current uptrend has more steam in it.

The stock has risen 7 percent in a month, compared with a 2 percent rise in the broader Philippines SE Financial Index in the same period.

For a technical view: link.reuters.com/feb75s

CONTEXT:

In November, BDO Unibank, formerly known as Banco De Oro Unibank Inc, said it expects to hit its 2011 profit target of PHP10.5 billion. Its 9-month profit rose 19 pct.

BDO Unibank is a unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp owned by the country's richest man Henry Sy.