Australia's Beach Energy Ltd leads on analyst
revisions among 40 companies in the country's energy sector
tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
The oil and gas company has the sector's highest Analyst
Revision score of 96, and analysts have raised EPS estimates for
the year ending June 2013 by 4.6 percent over the past month.
Beach Energy also has the top score of 97 in the
SmartHoldings Model, suggesting potential increase in
institutional ownership.
Its forward 12-month P/E is 14.5 against the peer average of
24.4.
Of the 11 analysts tracking the stock, eight rate it at
'strong buy' or 'buy', two recommend a 'hold' while one has a
'sell' rating.
The stock is up nearly 13 percent over the last month, while
the broader index is up 2.6 percent in the same period,
as of Tuesday's close. Beach Energy shares have gained more than
50 percent since touching a year low on June 27.
Dart Energy lags the sector with an ARM score of 1.
CONTEXT:
Beach Energy reported a net income of A$164 for the year
ended June 2012 compared with a loss of A$98 million a year
earlier. The company's sales rose 25 percent due to strong oil
production and exploration. For the filing: link.reuters.com/nyn92t
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease, in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)