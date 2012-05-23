BEC World stands out on earnings metrics among 13 firms in Thailand, tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The broadcaster has a high Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 98, suggesting good earnings sustainability, and analysts have raised EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending 2012 by 1.1 percent over the past month.

Also, a score of 88 on StarMine's SmartHoldings model suggests a potential increase in institutional ownership.

The firm's net margin for financial year 2011 exceeded the industry average of 13.5 percent by over 14 percent.

Eight of 17 analysts tracking the stock rate it a strong buy or buy, six give it a hold rating and three recommend a strong sell.

The stock is trading just above it intrinsic value of 49.67 baht, as determined by StarMine.

It is up over 11 percent year-to-date, largely in line with the 10 percent gain in the broader index.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)