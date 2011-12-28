Thailand's Berli Jucker stock looks overbought at
current levels in the short term, technicals show.
Average Directional Index, which measures the strength of
the current trend, is at 47.51. This is considered a high
reading and it indicates that the current trend could
potentially weaken.
Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is considered to be a
momentum oscillator, stands at 81 -- well above the overbought
level of 70.
For a technical chart, click r.reuters.com/cep75s
The consumer products conglomerate has poor scores on
Thomson Reuters StarMine metrics. Its Valuation-Momentum and
Relative-Valuation percentile scores are at 20 and 36
respectively.
Also, the stock currently trades 16 percent above its mean
target price of 23.97 baht, indicating all the positives have
been priced in.
The stock has gained 51.6 percent this year, compared with
the 1.64 percent fall in the benchmark SET index.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)