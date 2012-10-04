* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/nez92t
Shares in Indonesia's PT Bhakti Investama Tbk,
which saw a sharp rise in September, could reverse, technical
charts suggest.
The Trend Intensity indicator for the broadcaster's stock
stood at 41 on Thursday. A reading above 40 is considered a
trend-mature zone.
The stochastics %k line has cut below the %d line, which is
a negative sign.
Money Flow Index (MFI) is at 82 and a reading above 80 also
suggests an overbought zone.
The stock is up more than 30 percent over the past month
while the broader index has gained 3.24 percent in the
same period, based on Wednesday's close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)