Bimb Holdings lags on analyst revisions among 32 companies in Malaysia's financials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The firm has a perfect Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 100. It also has a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 86.

The financial services firm's Earnings Quality (EQ) score increased 40 points to 69 since its June 2012 FQ2 filing.

The firm's forward 12 month P/EPS ratio beats the industry average by 12 percent and its free cashflow as of June 2012 was 2.45 billion ringgit, an increase of 35 percent from a year ago.

The stock currently trades at 67 percent of its intrinsic value of 4.77 ringgit.

Of the three analysts covering the stock, one gives it a strong buy while two recommend a hold.

The stock is up nearly 60 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up nearly 8 percent for the same period, as of Tuesday's close.

Another firm that scores an ARM of 100 in the financials sector is Malaysia Building Society.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The Earnings Quality model is a percentile (1-100) ranking of stocks based on sustainability of earnings, with 100 representing the highest rank. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)