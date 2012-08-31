Aug 31 Boom Logistics leads on a
combination of valuation and analyst revisions among 65
companies in Australia's industrials sector, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine showed.
The company has high Val-Mo and Analyst Revision scores of
99 each.
Five out of six analysts have raised their EPS estimates on
the firm by 27 percent for the year ending June 2013 since Aug.
15.
The stock trades at A$0.375, which is less than half the
intrinsic value of A$0.95, as determined by StarMine.
Its Forward 12-month P/E is 6.7 against the 10-year median
of 11.9.
Its high SmartHoldings score of 87 suggests potential
increase in institutional ownership.
The stock is up nearly 12 percent over the past week, while
the broader index is down 1.62 percent, as of Thursday
close.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
