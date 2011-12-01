Bank of the Philippines Islands sees the biggest jump in 5-day average volume versus its 30-day average among Philippines's PSEi index stocks.

Its 5-day average volume surged to 13 million, nearly four times its 30-day average volume of 3.33 million, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Technically, the stock showed a potential inverted hammer reversal pattern on Tuesday. Inverted hammer pattern is a bullish signal and an indication of a likely end of a bearish trend.

Its 14-day Relative Strength Index crossed above the oversold line (30), confirming the signal. A score of 70 indicates overbought levels and a reading of 30 indicates oversold level.

For a related chart: link.reuters.com/daz35s

On Nov. 29, about 43.5 million BPI shares changed hands, its highest volume in a day in five years.

The stock closed at 54 pesos, up 3.05 percent, on Thursday.

CONTEXT

The commercial bank reported a 6 percent growth in nine-month profit year over year.

Bank of the Philippine Islands, owned by Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp and Southeast Asia's biggest bank DBS, is the country's top lender by market value. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)