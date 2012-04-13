Broadway Industrial Group emerges as a stand-out performer on a combination of valuations and earnings metrics among 115 companies in Singapore, Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

StarMine pegs the firm's intrinsic value at S$0.97, more than twice its current price of S$0.45.

The manufacturer of hard-disk drive components has a high Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 95.

The company has an analyst revision score of 93, suggesting analysts are bullish about the stock. It also has an Earnings Quality score of 72.

All three analysts tracking the stock give it either strong buy or buy ratings.

The stock is up about 3.45 percent over the past month, against a 0.54 percent rise in the broader index.

Two other stocks that rank highly on Val-Mo with scores of over 90 each are Tat Hong Holdings and Cwt Limited .

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)