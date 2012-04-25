For a technical view: link.reuters.com/kyz77s
Shares of Bumi Armada, which have lost about 4
percent over the past week, look set for further declines,
technical charts suggest.
This week, the stock slipped below its 50-day Exponential
Moving Average, having formed a Black Marubozu, a strong bearish
candlestick pattern.
The price fall has been accompanied by a surge in volume
this week, with its 5-day average volume up 36 percent over its
30-day average, as on Tuesday.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is below the
signal line and approaching zero.
The stock has shed more than 2 percent over the past month,
in a flat broader market.
CONTEXT:
A Black Marubozu forms when the opening price of a stock is
equal to the high of the day while the closing price is equal to
the day's low.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman
Daga)