Shares of Bumi Serpong, which are down nearly 5
percent on Thursday, could fall further, technical charts
suggest.
The 50-day exponential moving average has cut below the
200-day exponential moving average, which is a bearish
crossover.
The MACD is bearish as it is trading below the signal line.
A proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, Trend
Intensity, suggests a new downtrend for Bumi Serpong shares. The
indicator made higher lows and advanced to 20 on Thursday.
A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a
sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal
the potential formation of a new trend.
The stock is down 12 percent over the past month, while the
broader index is up 0.22 percent, as of Wednesday's
close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)